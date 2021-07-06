Skip to main content
Tuesday Evening Forecast July 6, 2021

Spotty thunderstorms tonight north of I-96

It stays warm and humid acrossthe areathis evening with the chance fora fewshowers and storms, especiallynorth of I-96.

A few storms could havesomegusty winds.

Wednesday bringsusa better chance for wet weatheras a front toour west pushes through thearea.While temps will be down a bittomorrow,it'll stay uncomfortably humid.Thursday allthat's left are a few lingeringshowers.

Asdrier air pushes in, humiditywill fall duringthe afternoon and the cloudswill try to breakup.

Friday and Saturday lookmainlydry.

Sunday may turn wet as awarm frontmoves north across LowerMichigan.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humidwitha shower or storm.

Winds becomesoutheast near 5 mph.

Lows near70.WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with achancefor scattered showers andstorms. Highsnear 80.

Variable winds at 5 -10 mph.THURSDAY:Ch ance of lingeringshowers inthe early morning.

Slowlydecreasingclouds.

Highs in the mid 70s.FRIDAY: Partly cloudy.

Highs inthe upper70s.

SATURD:AY Partly cloudy.Highs inh teupper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partlycloudy with the chancefor showers and storms duringtheafternoon.

Highs in the upper70s.STILL AHEAD... THE RETURN OFLIVE PERFORMANCES.

