Police cordon off Amsterdam street after shooting of lauded Netherlands crime reporter

Dutch crime reporter Peter de Vries was shot five times in Amsterdam on Tuesday (July 6) and sent to hospital in a critical condition.
Three suspects have been detained.
This footage shows the crime scene on Lange Leidsedwarsstraat in the Leidseplein area of the city.
The man, known for his work in exposing the Dutch underworld, was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition
One of the best known crime reporters in the Netherlands has been shot and taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.