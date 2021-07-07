Skip to main content
Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Police cordon off Amsterdam street after shooting of lauded Netherlands crime reporter

Dutch crime reporter Peter de Vries was shot five times in Amsterdam on Tuesday (July 6) and sent to hospital in a critical condition.

Three suspects have been detained.

This footage shows the crime scene on Lange Leidsedwarsstraat in the Leidseplein area of the city.

