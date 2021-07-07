Trump Sues Social Media CEOs for Banning Him After Capitol Riot

Trump Sues Social Media CEOs , for Banning Him After Capitol Riot.

Former President Donald Trump announced the class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and CEOs Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey on July 7.

Former President Donald Trump announced the class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and CEOs Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey on July 7.

Former President Donald Trump announced the class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and CEOs Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey on July 7.

Trump was banned from both platforms for his role in inciting the deadly Jan.

6 insurrection.

We're demanding an end to the shadow banning, a stop to the silencing, a stop to the blacklisting, vanishing and canceling, Donald Trump, via NBC News.

Trump framed his lawsuit as a "pivotal battle" for free speech, .

But also stated that "we are asking the court to impose punitive damages.".

The Founding Fathers inscribed this right in the very first amendment to our constitution because they knew that free speech is essential to the prevention of horror, Donald Trump, via NBC News.

Trump announced the lawsuit at a press conference from one of his golf courses in NJ.

.

He spoke behind a platform with an insignia similar to the presidential seal in front of a portico evocative of the White House.

Trump continues to maintain the false claim that he won the 2020 election.

Neither Facebook nor Twitter have issued a response to the lawsuit