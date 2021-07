A spontaneous street party kicked off in London's Soho as England won its match against Denmark to get to the Euro 2020 final.

The match ended 2-1 to England when the final whistle was blown in Wembley on Wednesday 7 July.

England will now face Italy in the final on Sunday.