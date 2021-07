Riot police appeared in Piccadilly Circus in central London as English fan celebrations took a possibly dangerous turn on Wednesday night (7 July).

Fans celebrating England's win against Denmark in the semi-final of the Euro 2020 competition, risked serious injury by clambering on road signs and the roof of a double-decker bus.

Thousands were also gathered, in defiance of coronavirus guidance, in nearby Leicester Square.