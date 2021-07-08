Annette Movie Clip - We Love Each Other So Much

Annette Movie Clip - We Love Each Other So Much - US Release Date: August 6, 2021 Starring: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg Directed By: Leos Carax Synopsis: Los Angeles, today.

Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love with Ann (Marion Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer.

Under the spotlight, they form a passionate and glamorous couple.

With the birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, their lives are turned upside down.

A film by visionary director Leos Carax (Holy Motors), with story & music by Ron & Russell Mael of Sparks, this original musical is a journey of love, passion & fame.