Thursday, July 8, 2021

Asotin Complex Fire erupts in Washington, over 300 acres in flames

A wildfire erupted in Asotin County, Washington on Wednesday, July 7.

The fire burned over 300 acres near Clarkston and continues to grow.

It now threatens homes and rangeland in Clarkston Heights-Vineland.

Another fire, the Wilma Fire, is also burning nearby.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @MiaCarlsonWA.