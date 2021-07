Will Likely starts up his athletic gear company

Glades Central alum Will Likely starting up his athletic gear company.

OF THE MUCK.

THE FORMER GLADCENTRAL RAIDER WENT TOMARYLAND BEFORE MOVING ON TOPROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL.

HE ISNOW SPENDING HIS TIME WITHANOTHER PROJECT.

LIKELYFOUNDED FOUR ATHLETICACLOTHING.

THE SPORTSWEARCOMPANY'S GOAL IS TO GIVEINNOVATIVE LOOK AND ANUNMATCHED FEELING IN ATHLETICCLOTHING.

LIKELY'S FELLOW MUCKATHLETES HAVE LENDED THEIRSUPPORT BY PROMOTING THE BRANDON SOCIAL MEDIA.

FOR LIKELY,THE DESIRE TO START THECOMPANY STARTED RIGHT OUT OFHIGH SCHOOL.WILL LIKELY -- JUST GOING TOMARYLAND, KEVIN PLANK IS ONE OFTHE TOP GUYS TO GO THERE.

AGUY LIKE ME, I JUST LOVEWEARING SPORTS GEAR SO WHY NOTMAKE IT MY OWN AND I'M JUSUSING THAT ABILITY, USING THATTALENT TO SHOW MY OTHETALENTS.

