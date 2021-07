Rohit Shetty takes part in tree plantation drive, shares update about 'Sooryavanshi'

After Abhishek Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Hema Malini, Ajay Devgn, Dino Morea, Film maker Rohit Shetty was spotted planting trees in the city on Thursday as he took part in Mega Vriksha Campaign of BMC.

For the tree plantation drive Rohit was accompanied by Niharica Raizada, filmmaker Anusha Srinivasan Iyer and Vishwas Mote.

#rohitshetty #sooryavanshi # MEGAVrikshaCampaign