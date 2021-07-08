Pedestrian's Matrix-like reactions see him dodge truck's door that swung open in China

A pedestrian's Matrix-like reactions saw him dodge a truck trailer's door that swung open in southwestern China.

The terrifying video, filmed in the city of Baoshan in Yunnan Province on June 25, shows a truck trailer's back door suddenly swinging open when the vehicle drove past a man.

A woman witnessing the incident screamed out loudly and squatted down to warn the man.

The man then ducked down quickly and narrowly avoided being hit by the door.

The video was provided by local media with permission.