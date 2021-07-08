Tory MP complains of 'torrid week' of abuse over England Euro 2020 boycott

A Tory MP who has been boycotting England's Euro 2020 games over players taking the knee has complained of a "torrid week" of abuse.After The Three Lions beat Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday, Ashfield MP Lee Anderson confirmed on Thursday that he would not be watching the final versus Italy on Sunday.Last month, Anderson announced he would refuse to watch England’s games in a protest against players making the anti-racism gesture before games start, saying taking the knee "is not the way".