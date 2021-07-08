PM’s Covid approach ‘an exception’, says Sturgeon in plea for caution

The UK Government’s approach to dropping coronavirus regulations “is something of an exception”, Nicola Sturgeon said as she stressed she and her ministers will have to “think carefully about what steps we do take at this juncture”.The Prime Minister has promised to tear up most of England’s coronavirus regulations at Step 4 of the road map on July 19, but Scotland’s First Minister said many protections will be retained north of the border.Ms Sturgeon told a Scottish Government coronavirus briefing on Thursday that current high case numbers are concerning, but there is a “suggestion that the recent surge in cases may be to some extent levelling off”.