Plasterboards fly off transport truck, damaging vehicles on Chinese highway

Plasterboards flew off a transport truck, damaging vehicles on a highway in eastern China.

The CCTV video, filmed in the city of Jinhua in Zhejiang Province on June 14, shows pieces of plasterboard falling off a transport truck when it was driving along a highway.

According to reports, the truck driver only used two ropes to fix the plasterboards and the ropes were blown away by the winds.

Police have fined the truck driver and he also needs to compensate the damaged vehicles.

