Man shot, killed at Hopewell gas station

INVESTIGATING A HOMICIDE AFTER AMAN WAS SHOT AND KILLED AT A GASSTATION.POLICE SAY THEY FOUND 49-YEAR-OLD MELIKE BENJAMIN WITHGUNSHOT WOUNDS...NEAR AGAS PUMP AT THE QUICK EXPRESSSTORE AT 805 SOUTH 15THAVENUE.HE DIED AT THESCENE.THEY'RESEARCHING FOR HTIS PERSON OFINTEREST...CAUGHT ON SURVEILLANCE VIDEO.HE WAS LAST SEEN LEAVING IN ANEARLY 2- THOUSANDS MODELCHEVY TAHOE.IF YOU HAVE ANYINFORMATION -- POLICE ASK THATYOU GIVE THEM A CALL.