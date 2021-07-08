3 Ideas to Help Plan Your Next Outdoor Party

Enjoying the beautiful weather with friends and family is one of the joys of summer.

Apartment Therapy recommends trying these 3 outdoor party ideas:.

1, Have an outdoor game night.

Whether it's board games or classic team games like charades, take game night outside.

One creative idea is to make outdoor game stations with things like corn hole, horseshoes and bocce.

Split into teams and host a tournament, or just let everyone play at their leisure.

2, Throw a block party.

These outdoor events are a great way for neighbors to meet and reconnect.

Depending on how many neighbors want to participate, research local ordinances to see if you can block off the street.

Don't feel like you have to spend a ton of money.

Make it a neighborhood potluck and have everyone bring a dish.

3, Host a themed movie night.

Buy or rent a projector and create a makeshift movie screen with a sheet or blank wall.

You can even get creative with a movie-themed costume party or build a menu inspired by the film.

This summer, take the party outdoors to reconnect with family and friends.