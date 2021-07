INVESTIGATORS ASK FOR YOUR HELP IN MISSING TEEN INVESTIGATION

THANKS FOR BEING HERE AT SIX.I'M MIKE BROOKS.KAREN HAS THE NIGHT OFF.WE BEGIN TONIGHT WITH ADEVELOPING STORY.THE CHEROKEE COUNTY SHERIFFAND FEDERAL INVESTIGATORS... ARELOOKING FOR A SECOND PERSON OFINTEREST IN THE INVESTIGATION OFMISSING PRYOR TEEN, BRAEDENCOLLINS.2 NEWS REPORTER, JEANETTEQUEZADA JOINS US NOW WITH WHOTHEY'RE LOOKING FOR.MULTIPLE LAW ENFORCEMENTAGENCIES ARE WORKING TOGETHERAND SAY THEY HAVE A COUPLE OFPEOPLE OF INTEREST WHO MAY KNOWWHAT HAPPENED TO BREADEN COLLINSOVER THE WEEKEND.ASHLEY STEPHENS, ATF TULSA3:42:16-3:51:08"Currently we're looking for anindividual by the name ofBradley Davis, he also goes bythe name of Bradley Mefford as aperson of interest."THIS IS A PHOTO THE TULSA A-T-FPROVIDED OF BRADLEY DAVIS.HE ALSO GOES BY BRADLEY MEDFORDOR MEFFORD.ATF AGENT, ASHLEY STEPHENS, SAYSHE IS IN HIS MID TO LATE 30s ANDIS WANTED AS A PERSON OFINTEREST IN THE DISAPPEARANCE OF18-YEAR-OLD BRAEDEN COLLINS.SHERIFF Jason CHENNAULT SAYSTHEY BELIEVE HE'S IN EASTERNCHEROKEE COUNTY OR NORTHERnADAIR COUNTY.ASHLEY STEPHENS, ATF TULSA3:52:00-3:58:07"We would like to talk to him,we believe he has information inthe disappearance of Mr.Collins."CHEANNAULT says COLLINS' MOTHERREPORTED HIM MISSING SUNDAYMORNING.DEPUTIES SAY SHE TOLD THEM HEWENT TO A PARTY SATURDAY NIGHTIN THE WOODALL AREA BUT NEVERCAME HOME.SHERIFF CHENNAULT SAYS HISINVESTIGATORS FOUND out COLLINSGOT INTO A FIGHT ...LEFT THEPARTY...AND THEN CRASH his car.THEY SAY HIS MOTHER TOLD THEM HEWAS SUPPOSED TO MEET THEM AT ANEARBY CONVENIENCE STORE -- BUTnever ARRIVED.MONDAY MORNING, an INVESTIGATORFOUND A BURNED S-U-V WITH A bodyINSIDE in the area WHERE COLLINSCRASHED.ASHLEY STEPHENS, ATF TULSA3:26:02-3:35:22"During the course of thatinvestigation we found a burnedvehicle with a burned bodyinside it and we're in theprocess of trying to get thatidentified."The A-T-F says KIAH JOHNPRITCHETT IS ALSO A PERSON OFINTEREST.RIGHT NOW, HE'S IN CUSTODY inthe Muskogee county jail ONCHEROKEE NATION TRIBAL CHARGESFOR FIREARMs OFFENSES.ASHLEY STEPHENS, ATF TULSA6:52:19-7:02:13"It's a parallel investigationthat's occurring at the time sonot necessarily directlyconnected but along the lines ofthat investigation."ASHLEY STEPHENS, ATF TULSA5:49:00-6:02:23"We believe they've had contactwith Mr. Collins withinproximity of his disappearance,so we need to nail that down,the timeline and exactly whatoccurred during their meetingwith him."STEPHENS ASKS IF YOU KNOWANYTHING ABOUT BRADLEY DAVISPLEASE CONTACT THE CHEROKEECOUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE OR THETULSA A-T-F OFFICE.YOU CAN ALSO CALL theinvestigator at 918-456-2583