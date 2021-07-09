WMAR-2 News Weather at 11

TonightShowers likely andpossibly a thunderstorm before9pm, then showers andthunderstorms likely, mainlybetween 9pm and midnight.

Someof the storms could produceheavy rain.

Cloudy, thengradually becoming partlycloudy, with a low around 70.South wind 7 to 9 mph becomingnorth after midnight.

Chanceof precipitation is 70%.

Newrainfall amounts between ahalf and three quarters of aninch possible.

FridayA chanceof showers and thunderstorms,then showers likely andpossibly a thunderstorm after5pm.

Some of the storms couldproduce small hail and gustywinds.

Mostly sunny, with ahigh near 91.

West wind 6 to 9mph.

Chance of precipitationis 60%.

New rainfall amountsbetween a tenth and quarter ofan inch, except higher amountspossible in thunderstorms.Friday NightShowers likely andpossibly a thunderstorm before7pm, then a slight chance ofshowers and thunderstormsbetween 7pm and 9pm.

Some ofthe storms could produce smallhail and gusty winds.

Partlycloudy, with a low around 69.Southwest wind 5 to 7 mphbecoming northwest aftermidnight.

Chance ofprecipitation is 60%.

Newprecipitation amounts of lessthan a tenth of an inch,except higher amounts possiblein thunderstorms. SaturdayAslight chance of showers after3pm.

Mostly sunny, with a highnear 88.

North wind around 7mph.

Chance of precipitationis 20%.

Saturday NightA slightchance of showers before 9pm.Partly cloudy, with a lowaround 69.

Chance ofprecipitation is 20%.SundayShowers likely andpossibly a thunderstorm,mainly after 3pm.

Partlysunny, with a high near 88.Chance of precipitation is60%.

Sunday NightShowerslikely and possibly athunderstorm before 9pm, thena chance of showers andthunderstorms between 9pm and3am.

Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 72.

Chance ofprecipitation is 60%.MondayShowers likely andpossibly a thunderstorm,mainly after 3pm.

Partlysunny, with a high near 91.Chance of precipitation is60%.

Monday NightShowerslikely and possibly athunderstorm before 9pm, thena chance of showers between9pm and 3am.

Partly cloudy,with a low around 73.

Chanceof precipitation is 60%.TuesdayA chance of showers andthunderstorms. Mostly sunny,with a high near 93.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

TuesdayNightA chance of showers andthunderstorms. Partly cloudy,with a low around 73.

Chanceof precipitation is 30%.WednesdayA chance of showersand thunderstorms. Sunny, witha high near 92.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.Wednesday NightA chance ofshowers and thunderstorms.Partly cloudy, with a lowaround 71.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.ThursdayA chance of showersand thunderstorms. Sunny, witha high near 91.AS THE DELTA VARIANT SP