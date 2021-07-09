Eastern Sierra Earthquake Shakes Bay Area

People across the Bay Area Thursday afternoon reported feeling the 6.0 magnitude earthquake centered between Lake Tahoe and Mono Lake in the eastern Sierra Nevada.
Katie Nielsen reports.
(7-8-21)
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake that struck the Eastern Sierra was felt in much of Northern California, including the Bay Area, Thursday..