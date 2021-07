Latin Chamber of Commerce launching Avanzar program in Spanish

DEADLY.OPENING DOORS ...*AND*...CREATING JOBS.THE LATIN CHAMBER OFCOMMERCE ... LAUNCHING A NEWVERSION OF THEIR SMALL BUSINESSACCELERATION PROGRAM ..."AVAN-ZAR."THANK YOU FOR STAYING WITHUS.I’M TRICIA KEAN.AND I’M TODD QUINONES.THIS TIME, IT WILL BE DONEFOR PEOPLE WHO SPEAK SPANISH.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTERASTRID MENDEZ SHOWS YOU HOW THISPROGRAM WILL HELP HISPANICBUSINESS OWNERS WITH THE KEYS TOSUCCESS.FOR THE FIRST TIME, THE AVANZARPROGRAM WILL BE IN SPANISHHELPING LOCAL BUSINESS OWNERSAND ENTREPRENEURS WITH THEIRBUSINESSES,IF THIS PROGRAM GOES WELL, ITCOULD BE IMPLEMENTED NATIONWIDE.STARTING THIS AUGUST, AROUND 25SELECTED PARTICIPANTS WILL BEPART OF THE AVANZAR PROGRAM INSPANISH."THERE’S SUCH AN ENTREPRENEURSPIRT IN THE LATINO COMMUNITY,THAT WE HAD TO BRING IT INSPANISH TO OPEN THE DOORS EVENFOR MORE, AND WHAT IS THAT GOINGTO DO?

IT’S GOING TO CREATE MOREJOBS EVENTUALLY."THIS MAKES LAS VEGAS THE FIRSTCITY IN THE COUNTRY TO OFFERTHIS 8 SESSIONS PROGRAM INSPANISH.THOSE WHO GET SELECTED WILLDEVELOP THE NECESSARY BUSINESSPLANS, STRATEGY AND LEADERSHIPSKILLS THAT COULD MAKE THEIRBUSINESS THRIVE AND OVERCOME ANYOBSTACLE INCLUDING THE PANDEMIC."HOW TO GET STARTED IN THE RIGHTFOOT, HOW TO PAY YOUR TAXESPROPERLY, HOW TO GET A BUSINESSLICENSE, LEGAL SERVICES,RESOURCES TO CAPITAL, YOU KNOW,ALL THOSE THAT ARE SOIMPORTANT."LAST YEAR, MORE THAN 20PARTICIPANTS GRADUATED FROM THISLEARNING JOURNEY IN ENGLISH.HANS HIPPERT IS ONE OF THEM ANDSAYS THE EXPERIENCE WAS LIFECHANGING FOR HIS COMPANY.IT HELPED HIM AND HIS WIFE--DEVELOP NEW AREAS OF THEIRBUSINESS."IT MADE ME A BETTER LEADER, ITMADE ME A BETTER LISTENER, ITMADE ME A BETTER PART OF THETEAM AND IT BENEFITED EVERYBODY,BUT ON TOP OF IT, IT WAS JUST,UM, THEY EXPLORE DIFFERENTAVENUES OF THE BUSINESS THAT WEWOULD HAVE NEVER REALIZED BEFOREAND OPENED UP OUR EYES FOR MANYDIFFERENT THINGS AND WERE VERYGRATEFUL FOR THAT."HIPPERT SHARED--- IF HE COULDJOIN THE AVANZAR PROGRAM INSPANISH, HE WOULD."ANYBODY WHO IS ON THE FENCEABOUT GOING TO THIS CLASS, IWOULD HIGHLY RECOMMEND, YOUKNOW, IS GOING TO BE ONE OF THEBEST DECISIONS THAT YOU’LL EVERMADE, I CAN’T SPEAK HIGHLYENOUGH."THE AVANZAR PROGRAM IS FREE BUTIT DOES REQUIRE COMMITMENT FROMTHOSE WHO GET SELECTED, SINCE ITSTARTS ON AUGUST 3RD AND WILLEND IN NOVEMBER.IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO GET MOREINFORMATION OR REGISTER FOR IT,CONTACT THE LATIN CHAMBER OFCOMMERCE.