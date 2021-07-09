Car narrowly avoids crashing into scooter in China after motorist's view blocked by water on windscreen

A car narrowly avoided crashing into a scooter with an elderly man and a child on it after water splashed on the front windscreen blocking the motorist's view in eastern China.

The dashcam video, filmed in the city of Linyi in Shandong Province on July 8, shows a large amount of water being splashed to the front windscreen of a car by another vehicle speeding along the road beside it, blocking the motorist's view.

After the windscreen wipers cleaned the water, an elderly man and a child on a scooter suddenly appeared at the front of the car.

Luckily the car stopped in time and avoided crashing into the scooter.

Police are investigating the case.

The video was provided by local media with permission.