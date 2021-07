Millions of tax refunds are delayed

I'VE BEEN HEARINGFROM MORE AND MORE VIEWERSLATELY.... ASKINGWHY THEY HAVE NOT YET RECEIVEDTHEIR TAX REFUND.NOW, WE ARE FINALLY LEARNINGWHY.---------------THE DON'T WASTE YOUR MONEYINBOX HAS BEEN FILLING UP WITHEMAILS FROM FRUSTRATEDTAXPAYERS LIKE MIKE SEIDENMANAND CAROL ABEL.

THEYASK: WHERE'S MYREFUND?"Normally it'simmediate.

Last year we filedand got it a week or 10 dayslater."When I was checking on thewebsite, it did finally say wehave your return, but we arestill working on it.

But Ihave been getting that eversince." CYNTHIAJENKINS SAYS HER SON HAS BEENHIT WITH A DOUBLEWHAMMY!"He's still waiting onlast years tax refund and hisstimulus...he never got eitherone!" WITH THEPANDEMIC AND LABORSHORTAGE,YOU MIGHT EXPECTPAPER RETURNS TO TAKE A WHILE.BUT THE IRS NOWADMITS IT IS WOEFULLY BEHINDON BOTH PAPER AND ELECTRONICRETURNS.-------------THE AGENCY HAS JUST ADMITTEDIT HAS A BACKLOG OF 35 MILLIOUNPROCESSED RETURNS.IT BLAMES STAFFING ISSUES,NEW TAX LAWS, STIMULUSCHECKS...AND NOW THE CHILD TAXCREDIT ... THAT ALL GO THROUGHITS COMPUTERS.

CAROLTHINKS THEY NEED MORE HELP,IMMEDIATELY,"If they dont havemany people working in theoffice they will never getanythingdone!" THE IRS SAYS YOURREFUND COULD TAKE EXTRA TIMEIF YOU: -FILED FORTHE EARNED INCOME TAX CREDIT.-REQUESTED A MISSINGSTIMULUSCHECK.

-WERE UNEMPLOYED LASTYEAR.-WERE A VICTIM OFUNEMPLOYMENT ID THEFT.IT SUGGESTS YOU KEEPCHECKING "WHERES MY REFUND" ATIRS.GOV... THOUGHCYNTHA, CAROL, AND MIKE ARELOSINGPATIENCE"It's money we definitelycoulduse."YOU CAN ALSO CALL THEIRS....BUT THE AGENCY ADMITSTHAT LESS THAN 10 PERCENT OFPEOPLE HAVE BEEN ABLE TO GETTHROUGH, BECAUSE ITS RECEIVINGMILLIONS OF CALLS.AS ALWAYS DONT WASTE YOURMONEY.

JM WCPO 9 NEWS.