Fitness Tracker Data Has Revealed True COVID Recovery Time

In a first of its kind study, researchers have used fitness tracker data to see how average people are recovering from COVID-19.
Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
In a first of its kind study, researchers have used fitness tracker data to see how average people are recovering from COVID-19.
Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Researchers allege that fitness trackers might show COVID recovery time, and are helping them track after effects. Studying how..
Likido heat pump saves 75% in energy costs and lowers emissions Dalrada’s high-endurance generators offer 2%-8% efficiency gains..