Pfizer to Seek Authorization, for COVID-19 Booster Shot.

On July 8, Pfizer announced that it will be developing a third dose of its vaccine to protect people from new COVID-19 variants.

The drugmaker said it will submit data about its booster shot to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulators... ... in hopes of attaining emergency use authorization in August.

Following Pfizer’s announcement, the FDA and CDC released a joint statement saying that boosters are not needed quite yet.

Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time.

, FDA and CDC, via joint statement