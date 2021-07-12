Is third COVID-19 vaccine booster shot needed?

A Wellington doctor weighs in on whether a booster shot is necessary in the fight against COVID-19 and its variants.

Hi Macs Disney in West Palpeople being vaccinated anvariance is sparking on mothird covid booster shot imedical office dr Larry Buready and way.

Just in thehas now become the predomiUnited States of America.of many to vaccinate and tis now creating concern abshots can offer protectionto be, how long do the vacIn other words, how long ithey produce?

Which is verwe know, Pfizer is now worbooster shot supposedly toat the forefront of the pucovid is cautious right noand the information we havto give people a third shoBeach County commissionerearly to think about how Cmay be given to the publicIn Palm Beach County, thersites and a reservation syThat proved to be frustratfew weeks.

Many health expsolution would likely be aget the shot in their ownthe major reason why peopldo get a vaccine is by enchealth care provider.

At ttoo early to say how a Covbe made available to the pis anything like the firstthen that decision would b