Biden Announces US Military Expected to Withdraw From Afghanistan by August 31

President Joe Biden's decision to end America's longest war comes as instability and violence continue to rise in the region.

Our military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on Aug.

31.

The drawdown is proceeding in a secure and orderly way, prioritizing the safety of our troops as they depart, President Joe Biden, via ABC News.

We did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build.

And it's the right and the responsibility of Afghan people, alone, to decide their future and how they want to run their country, President Joe Biden, via ABC News.

On July 5, U.S. Central Command released a statement that the withdrawal was about 90% complete.

The troops' exit was originally expected to wrap up by Sept.

11, but it appears to be ahead of schedule.

ABC News reports that a small force of about 650 soldiers will remain in Afghanistan to protect the U.S. Embassy and the Kabul airport.

2,448 Americans killed, 20,722 more wounded and untold thousands coming home with unseen trauma to their mental health, President Joe Biden, via ABC News.

I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan with no reasonable expectation of achieving a different outcome, President Joe Biden, via ABC News.

