Dua Lipa to make film debut in Argylle

[MUSIC PLAYING] - Dua Lipa is set to make her first move into acting in Matthew Vaughn's newly-announced spy thriller "Argylle," which will see her star alongside an A-list cast.

According to "The Hollywood Reporter," Dua will also provide original music for the title track as well as acting in the feature.

"Argylle" is based on the upcoming spy-novel of the same name by Ellie Conway, and follows the world's greatest spy as he is caught up in a globetrotting adventure.

The movie is expected to be the first of at least three films in the franchise, and is set in America, London, and multiple locations across the world.

"Argylle" will start shooting this August in Europe.

For Dua, the movie role comes after she said last month that she would really like to become a film star.

She said she feels more confident in herself, as she discovered her new passion by acting within music videos.