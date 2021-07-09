WEB EXTRA: Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Provides Surfside Condo Collapse Update
Search crews at the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside have recovered more than a dozen additional victims. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Friday afternoon that 14 additional victims had been recovered, bringing the total of deaths to 78.