WEB EXTRA: Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Provides Surfside Condo Collapse Update

Search crews at the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside have recovered more than a dozen additional victims. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Friday afternoon that 14 additional victims had been recovered, bringing the total of deaths to 78.
Surfside Mayor: Every Building East Of Collins To Have Structural Review Regardless Of Age
CBS4 Miami
Charles Burkett said this is out of an abundance of caution and to give Surfside residents some peace of mind until the forensic..