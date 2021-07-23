WEB EXTRA: First responders Leave Surfside, Return Home

Florida search and rescue teams sent to help at the site of the condo building collapse in Surfside, FL headed home Friday (7/23).
Loved ones greeted Task Force One and Task Force Two team members with signs and lots of hugs.
Teddy, the crisis dog that helped during Surfside, took his first steps since being injured.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has released new video of first responders on the pile of the collapsed condo in Surfside on Tuesday, July..