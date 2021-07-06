WEB EXTRA: New Pictures Of First Responders On The Pile Of The Collapsed Condo In Surfside

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue released new pictures of first responders on the pile of the collapsed condo in Surfside on Tuesday, July 6.
Work was paused a couple of times on Tuesday due to severe weather conditions caused by Tropical Storm Elsa.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava reported another body was recovered, bringing the death toll to 28.