WEB EXTRA: New Pictures Of First Responders On The Pile Of The Collapsed Condo In Surfside
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue released new pictures of first responders on the pile of the collapsed condo in Surfside on Tuesday, July 6.

Work was paused a couple of times on Tuesday due to severe weather conditions caused by Tropical Storm Elsa.