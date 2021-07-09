Mom's clever 'snackle box' is the perfect solution for hungry toddlers on the go

This mom went viral on TikTok for transforming an average fishing tackle box into a snack time game changer .TikTok parent Ayla Jalyn (@aylajalyn) shared one of her favorite DIY life hacks “for moms who have kids who want SNACKS all the time!” .In the video, the funny and fun-loving mom takes to the camera to show how she uses an average tackle box….to store her adorable snack-obsessed 5-year-old’s favorite munchies.“I call it a Snackle Box,” Jalyn declares as the video cuts to a shot of a plastic box.Even though this hack was developed for children, the comments clearly show that people are never too old for snack time
