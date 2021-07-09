Twitter goes crazy over woman's eighth-grade diary entry

A millennial shared an excerpt from her eighth-grade diary, and people are loving it.Writer Lindsay Zoladz uncovered an old journal entry from Nov.

13, 2000.While brief, it pretty much summed up everything you need to know about youth culture during the first year of the new millennium.Zoladz's younger self wrote, "Today was just one of those that Fred Drust sings about.

Everything went wrong that possibly could" .Of course, the writer was referencing Limp Bizkit's 2000 hit single "Break Stuff" ."It's just one of those days when you don't wanna wake up / Everything is f*****, everybody sucks"."You don't really know why, but you wanna justify / Rippin' someone's head off," Durst sings.Zoladz's very relatable tweet nabbed over 94,000 likes on Twitter."The first sentence hit hard.

So relatable then and now," someone commented.For the uninitiated, Limp Bizkit was a "nu metal" or rap-rock band that sold 40 million records worldwide in the late 1990s and early 2000s.However, much like Nickelback, the group became the butt of the joke thanks to their obscene lyrics, frat-boy attitude and cultural appropriation.Meanwhile, frontman Durst says he doesn't even like his own music anymore