Re-Assembled Wreckage Of TWA Flight 800 To Be Destroyed
This month marks 25 years since TWA Flight 800 exploded in the skies off East Moriches, Long Island.

Now, the re-assembled wreckage of one of the nation's worst air disasters is being destroyed; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.