Dispatcher who answered 911 call of slain child reflects on Harper Hansman's bravery, heroism

It was a crime and tragedy that impacted so many lives, the deepest grief felt by 11-year-old Harper and 55-year-old Guy Hansman’s immediate loved ones, to the first responders who tried to save them, even the girl’s classmates.

MEGHAN MCROBERTS HAS THIS STORY YOU CAN SEE BEHIND MORNINGSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL- YOU CAN'T MISS THIS PERFECT TRIBUTE- TO A SPECIAL YOUNG STUDENT- A BUTTERFLY GARDEN- UNDER A PAVILION- DECORATED JUST FOR THE GIRL WHO LOVED BUTTERFLIES- 11 YEAR OLD HARPER HANSMAN. "I CARRY HER WITH ME EVERY DAY.

I THINKABOUT HER EVERY DAY.

I SEE ABUTTERFLY AND I THINK OF HER”RAVEN KELLEY HOLDS A MEMORY OFHARPER ONLY SHE WILL EVERKNOW.

THE STRENGTH, ANDBRAVERY HARPER SHOWED UNTILHER LIFE WAS SO SUDDENLY ANDVIOLENTLY CUT SHORT.“SHE WASJUST REALLY STRONG.

SHE WASBRAVE” KELLEY WAS THE 911DISPATCHER IN ST.

LUCIE COUNTYWHO ANSWERED HARPERHELP ON JULY 6, 2020.

A CALLUNLIKE ANYTHING SHE HAD EVENTAKEN IN HER 4 YEARS ON THEJOB.“NOTHING PREPARED ME FORHER CALL” HARPERNEIGHBOR, HAD ALREADY STARTEDSHOOTING INSIDE THE HOME&ULTIMATELY KILLING HER FATHER,GUY HANSMAN.“I ASKED HER IFSHE NEEDED POLICE, FIRE, ORAMBULANCE AND SHE SAID YES.SHE SAID THERE WAS A MAN INHER HOME THAT WAS SHOOTING HERFAMILY” KELLEY SAID HARPERSTAYED CALM AND CLEAR THEWHOLE TIME, GIVING KELLEY, ANDULTIMATELY FIRST RESPONDERS-THE INFORMATION CRITICAL TOKEEPING THEMSELVES SAFE.

ONEOFFICER WAS SHOT IN THE ARM.“SHE KNEW WHO HE WAS.

SHE TOLDME HE HAD TWO WEAPONS.

SHE DIDTHE BEST TO EXPLAIN HIM TOME”“SHE KNEW WHERE HE WAS INTHE HOUSE AND THAT WASIMPORTANT AS FAR AS THE ENTRYFOR THE OFFICERS, THE DEPUTIESTHAT WERE GOING INSIDE THERESIDENCE” HER MOTHER, 13YEAR OLD BROTHER, A 10 YEAROLD FRIEND AND A TUTOR WEREABLE TO SAFELY ESCAPE...BECAUSE OF BOTH GUY ANDHARPER'S EFFORTS.

BUT HARPERWAS STUCK ON THE SECOND FLOOROF THE HOUSE.“SHE WAS HIDINGAT ONE POINT I HAD HER HIDEAND ONE POINT BECAUSE SHECOULDNRESIDENCE.

IT WAS A TWO STORYSTRUCTURE.

KELLEY- TOLD HARPERSHEHER AS THEY BOTH STAYED QUIET.AND KELLEY STAYED ON THE PHONETO THE VERY END- WHEN THESHOOTER FOUND HARPER AND ALSOTURNED THE GUN ON HIMSELF.“SHE WAS SO BRAVE AND SHE WASA FIGHTER.

SHE GAVE IT ALL SHEGOT AND ALL SHE HAD.

I JUSTWANT PEOPLE TO REMEMBER HERTHAT WAY” KELLY HAS SINCETAKEN A BREAK FROM BEING ADISPATCHER-“I THINKAFTERWARDS I REALIZED THAT IDID NEED A BREAK” USINGTHERAPY TO MANAGE THEINEVITABLE GRIEF THAT COMESFROM A CALL LIKE HARPER“NIGHTMARES ARE REAL” BUT AYEAR AFTER THAT UNBEARABLEDAY- KELLEY SAID IT WASFINALLY TIME TO SPEAK OUT- TOKEEP HARPERTHE WAY SHE REMEMBERS BEST.“IHOPE THAT HER NAME STAYSALIVE.

I HOPE HER FATHERNAME STAYS ALIVE.

AND I DONWANT THEM TO REMEMBER HARPERAS SOMEONE WHO WAS SCARED, ORYOU KNOW, THAT COWERED BECAUSESHE DIDNTOLD ME A YEAR AFTER HARPERAND GUYFOR FOUR NEW LAWS.

FOR HARPER-BANNING THE RELEASE OF 911TAPES RELATED TO A MURDEREDCHILD.

FOR GUY- MAKING IT ACRIME IF SOMEONE FAILS TOREPORT THAT SOMEONE IS ADANGER TO THEMSELVES OROTHERS- SAYING THE SHOOTER HADMADE DANGEROUS THREATS TOOTHER PEOPLE, .

SHE FEELS THATMIGHT HAVE PREVENTED HIM FROMHAVING ACCESS TO GUNS.

FORHARPERSURE CHILD VICTIMS OF VIOLENTCRIMES ARE GIVEN IMMEDIATECRISIS INTERVENTION AND MENTALHEALTH SERVICES.

AND FORMONIQUE- REFORMING FLORIDA DOGBITE LAWS TO BE MORE STRICTABOUT REMOVING DANGEROUS DOGSTHAT CAUSE MULTIPLE OR SERIOUSINJURIES.

