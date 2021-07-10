Guards band plays England fan songs Sweet Caroline and Three Lions ahead of Euros final

British beefeater hat-wearing Guardsmen played England fan songs Three Lions ("It's coming home") and Sweet Caroline, ahead of the Euro 2020 final in London.

The scene was filmed at Wellington Baracks, near the Queen's most famous London residence, Buckingham Palace.

While Three Lions has long been a fan-favourite with England football supporters, Sweet Caroline has become particularly popular during the current competition.

The pop hit was originally sung by Neil Diamond.

England face Italy in the final at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.