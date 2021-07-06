Renditions of Three Lions and Sweet Caroline sounded out from the gardens of Clarence House ahead of England’s crucial semi-final clash against Denmark.The Prince of Wales invited the Band of the Coldstream Guards to play instrumental versions of the rousing Euro 2020 anthems at his London residence on Tuesday in support of the men’s team’s quest to reach their first major tournament final since 1966.
Three Lions played at Clarence House at Charles’s request
