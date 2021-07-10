Bangkok calm ahead of strict new lockdown in many parts of Thailand

Bangkok's normally-busy streets were quiet on Friday (9 July), ahead of a strict new lockdown.

Bangkok's normally-busy streets were quiet on Friday (9 July), ahead of a strict new lockdown.

On Friday, Thailand’s top Covid panel announced new restrictions on parts of the nation seeing a coronavirus resurgence, from Monday.

A curfew will be in force and shopping malls will be closed, among other measures, in Bangkok and number of other regions.

The restrictions will last two weeks.

Video showed cars on the roads but sharply reduced passenger numbers for public transport.