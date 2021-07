Boris Johnson writes letter to Gareth Southgate and his ‘band of brothers’

Credit: UEFA 2021The Prime Minister has written a letter to the England Manager, Gareth Southgate, and the rest of his squad to wish them luck in tomorrow's Euro final.

The PM said that the team has “already made history” and now the entire nation knows they can “bring it home”.

The final is due to kick off at 8pm and will finish by 10pm if it ends in normal time.

However, if it goes to extra time and possibly a penalty shootout, the game would conclude closer to 11pm.