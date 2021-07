LCA's Fitzgerald West Commits to LSU

LOUISIANA, WHEN IT COMES TORECRUITING.

LATELY, IT'S BEENMORE LIKE A BRICK WALL WHENTALKING ABOUT LAFAYETTE.SAGE RYAN, JACK BECH AND MALIKNABERS ALL SIGNING WITH THETIGERS 2021 CLASAND 2022 IS OFF TO A GREAT STARTIN ACADIANA TOO.LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN'S FITZGERALDWEST... GIVING HIS PLEDGE TO LSUEARLIER THISAFTERNOON.

WEST CHOOSING THETIGERS... OVALABAMA... TULANE AND S-M-U.THE SENIOR WAS AN ALL STATESELECTION AT DEFENSIVE TACKLE IN2020...BUT IS BEING PROJECTED ASAN OFFENSIVE LINEMAN AT THE NEXTLEVEL.HE IS THE 3RD LSU COMMIT FROMTHIS AREA IN THE CLASS OF2022... JOINING S-T-M'WALKER HOWARD AND ACADIANA'SLATERRACE WELCH.WEST... WHO PRIVATELY CHOSE THETIGERS BEFORE SATURDAY... TOLDUS EARLIER THISWEEK, IT FELT LIKE HOME.I CHOSE IT CAUSE I THOUGHT IT'DBE A GREAT FIT FOR ME.

JUNE HASBEEN GOINGPRETTY FAST.

IT'S BEEN TOUGH BUTI GOT THROUGH IT.WE'LL BE RIGHT BAC