Top 10 Best Moments From Black Widow

It's about time this Avenger got her own movie!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the most dramatic, humorous, and action-packed scenes from Natasha Romanoff’s long-awaited solo movie.
It's about time this Avenger got her own movie!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the most dramatic, humorous, and action-packed scenes from Natasha Romanoff’s long-awaited solo movie.
It's about time this Avenger got her own movie!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the most dramatic, humorous, and action-packed scenes from Natasha Romanoff’s long-awaited solo movie.
Our countdown includes Getting the Avengers Back Together, Prison Break, Red Room Removal, and more!
Is she next in line to join the Avengers? For this video, we’re looking at the backstory of the woman who was meant to succeed..
This Marvel show just keeps getting better! For this list, we’ll be looking at the Easter Eggs, comic book references, and MCU..