Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, July 11, 2021

Top 10 Best Moments From Black Widow

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 13:38s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Best Moments From Black Widow
Top 10 Best Moments From Black Widow

It's about time this Avenger got her own movie!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most dramatic, humorous, and action-packed scenes from Natasha Romanoff’s long-awaited solo movie.

It's about time this Avenger got her own movie!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most dramatic, humorous, and action-packed scenes from Natasha Romanoff’s long-awaited solo movie.

Our countdown includes Getting the Avengers Back Together, Prison Break, Red Room Removal, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Marvel Origins: Yelena Belova

Marvel Origins: Yelena Belova

WatchMojo

Is she next in line to join the Avengers? For this video, we’re looking at the backstory of the woman who was meant to succeed..

More coverage