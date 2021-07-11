Sao Paulo flexible about Covid rules as bars packed for Copa America final

Despite a staggeringly high death toll from Covid-19 in Brazil, Sao Paulo allowed bars and restaurants to stay open for the Copa America final on Saturday 10 July.

Argentina won the match against Brazil 1-0.

Video showed people gathering in the Vila Madalena area of Sao Paulo.

The 2021 Copa América was the 47th edition of the international men's football championship organised by South America's football ruling body CONMEBOL.

The tournament took place in Brazil from 13 June to 10 July 2021.