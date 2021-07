Al Qaeda module busted in Uttar Pradesh’s Kakori | 2 terrorists held in Lucknow | Oneindia News

Today, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad busted a major terror attack and arrested two al-Qaida-linked operatives from Lucknow's Kakori area.

Two men named Minaz Ahmad and Masiruddin, also known as Mushir are both residents of Lucknow.

