Argentina fans celebrate Copa America triumph outside Maracana

Argentines celebrate outside the Maracana Stadium after their national football team beat hosts Brazil 1-0 in the final of the Copa America.
"I'm happy like never before in my life," says one Argentina supporter
Thousands celebrated in Buenos Aires after Argentina won their first Copa America since 1993.