Sunday, July 11, 2021

Palermo celebrates Italy's goal against England with vuvuzela trumpets and chants

In this clip filmed in the city of Palermo, Italians celebrate as the national team equalises at Wembley.

Footage shows people gathering at a local bar in Sicily to watch the Euro 2020 final against England.

They are all sitting and standing around a big screen which is broadcasting the football match.

As Italy scores, supporters are filmed chanting, jumping, and playing Vuvuzela trumpets.