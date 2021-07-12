Euro 2020 final: how it happened

The nation came to a standstill for the Three Lions’ biggest match in 55 years.

Gareth Soundgate and his men left for Wembley, as the stadium filled up with more than 60,000 fans to see England take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

England got off to a flying start with Luke Shaw’s early stunner.

But Italy wrested control of Sunday’s final and deservedly levelled through Leonardo Bonucci, with the match going to extra-time and then penalties.

Italy won the shoot-out 3-2 to make sure of silverware.