Madagascar 3 Europe's Most Wanted Movie Clip - Breaking Into the Casino

Madagascar 3 Europe's Most Wanted Movie Clip - Breaking Into the Casino - The gang reaches Monaco, where they enact a crazy heist.

Plot synopsis: Animal pals Alex (Ben Stiller), Marty (Chris Rock), Melman (David Schwimmer) and Gloria (Jada Pinkett Smith) are still trying to make it back to New York's Central Park Zoo.

They are forced to take a detour to Europe to find the penguins and chimps who broke the bank at a Monte Carlo casino.

When French animal-control officer Capitaine Chantel DuBois (Frances McDormand) picks up their scent, Alex and company are forced to hide out in a traveling circus.

Cast: Andy Richter, Ben Stiller, Cedric the Entertainer, Chris Rock, Conrad Vernon, David Schwimmer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Sacha Baron Cohen, Tom McGrath