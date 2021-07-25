Madagascar 3 Europe's Most Wanted Movie Clip - Circus Fail

Madagascar 3 Europe's Most Wanted Movie Clip - Circus Fail - The gang realizes that buying a circus before seeing it wasn't their best investment.

Plot synopsis: Animal pals Alex (Ben Stiller), Marty (Chris Rock), Melman (David Schwimmer) and Gloria (Jada Pinkett Smith) are still trying to make it back to New York's Central Park Zoo.

They are forced to take a detour to Europe to find the penguins and chimps who broke the bank at a Monte Carlo casino.

When French animal-control officer Capitaine Chantel DuBois (Frances McDormand) picks up their scent, Alex and company are forced to hide out in a traveling circus.

Cast: Ben Stiller, Bryan Cranston, David Schwimmer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Chastain, Martin Short