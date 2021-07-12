River Movie

River Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The follow up film to Jennifer Peedom’s documentary Mountain.

Created in collaboration with the #AustralianChamberOrchestra, Narrated by #WillemDafoe, #River is a profound cinematic and musical reflection on how rivers have shaped both the planet’s elaborate landscapes and all human existence.

River will be presented live in concert with the ACO July 29 –August 10, followed by a national cinema release from October 7.

Throughout history, rivers have shaped our landscapes and our journeys; flowed through our cultures and dreams. River takes its audience on a journey through space and time; spanning six continents, and drawing on extraordinary contemporary cinematography, including satellite filming, the film shows rivers on scales and from perspectives never seen before.

Its union of image, music and sparse, poetic script create a film that is both dream-like and powerful, honouring the wildness of rivers but also recognising their vulnerability.