Two wolves were shot dead and one sent to a zoo after they were spotted roaming around a village in northern China.
Wolves shot dead after roaming around village in northern China
The video, filmed in the city of Harbin in Heilongjiang Province on July 9, shows a wolf wandering in a village.
According to reports, the wolves killed a dog and attacked a villager.
Police officers shot two dead, while anesthetised one with a tranquilliser gun before sending it to a zoo.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
The case is under investigation.
