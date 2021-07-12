Wolves shot dead after roaming around village in northern China

Two wolves were shot dead and one sent to a zoo after they were spotted roaming around a village in northern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Harbin in Heilongjiang Province on July 9, shows a wolf wandering in a village.

According to reports, the wolves killed a dog and attacked a villager.

Police officers shot two dead, while anesthetised one with a tranquilliser gun before sending it to a zoo.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The case is under investigation.

The video was provided by local media with permission.