Flipkart raises $3.6 billion; current value at over $37.6 billion | Softbank | Oneindia News

Flipkart has raised $3.6 billion in a new round of funding boosting its online shopping expansion in India and taking on rivals like Amazon, Reliance Industries and the Tata Group.
#Flipkart #Walmart #Funding
Flipkart has raised $3.6 billion in a new round of funding boosting its online shopping expansion in India and taking on rivals like Amazon, Reliance Industries and the Tata Group.
#Flipkart #Walmart #Funding
By Dr. Maria Smotrytska*
Understanding the foreign policy and geo-economic strategies of countries, especially in such a..