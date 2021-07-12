Flipkart raises $3.6 billion; current value at over $37.6 billion | Softbank | Oneindia News
Flipkart raises $3.6 billion; current value at over $37.6 billion | Softbank | Oneindia News

Flipkart has raised $3.6 billion in a new round of funding boosting its online shopping expansion in India and taking on rivals like Amazon, Reliance Industries and the Tata Group.

#Flipkart #Walmart #Funding