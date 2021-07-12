Deadly cobra strikes at official attempting to rescue it from 80-feet-deep well in India

A deadly spectacled cobra lunged at an official attempting to rescue the snake from the bottom of an 80-feet-deep well.

Footage from July 8 shows snake rescuer Nawaz Shaikh being lowered down into the watery pit where he attempted to capture the cobra.

The reptile repeatedly lunged at Shaikh but the official eventually managed to catch the snake.

Akash Jadhav of the Animal Rescue Society said: "This snake was unusually aggressive.

It was also so long, Nawaz was within its striking distance while hanging helplessly mid-air.

The depth of the well added to the risk and it was a very dangerous rescue.”